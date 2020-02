WHEELING,W.Va. (WTRF) - Wheeling Park , Aubrey Wiethe signed to continue her academic and track careers at West Virginia Wesleyan. A four year member the track team at Park she holds the school record in the 300 hurdles and as a member of the 4x1 relay team.

She is also a state champion in the 4x2 and shuttle hurdle relays. A four-year varsity cheerleader she also won three state titles and four OVAC titles.