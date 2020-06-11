MEC Announces Return to Competition Plan

Sports

by: Mountain East Conference

Posted: / Updated:

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – Following approval of its Board of Directors, the Mountain East Conference has today announced its plans for the fall semester of competition.

    The MEC Return to Competition Plan is contingent upon state and local public health conditions and associated restrictions, as well as any potential adjustments to NCAA championship schedules and/or legislation.

    Due to the one-year NCAA mandated reduction of maximum contests in all Division II sports, the MEC’s plan for 2020-21 includes the elimination of non-conference play for football, men’s and women’s soccer, women’s volleyball and men’s and women’s basketball.

    Additionally, the league announced the start dates for practice for football (August 17) and all other fall sports (August 24), with competition for MEC fall sports beginning as early as Sept. 10.

    Other than the elimination of week one for football, there will not be changes to the dates and locations in that sport. The modifications to the schedules for men’s and women’s soccer, women’s volleyball and men’s and women’s basketball will be announced in the coming weeks.

    If circumstances allow for the MEC’s member institutions to successfully conduct their fall seasons, the conference will conduct its 2020-21 MEC Championships as originally planned.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sports Video

More Sports Videos

video

More Video

 

 

 

College Scoreboard

Barnesville High School

Beallsville High School

Beaver Local High School

Bellaire High School

Bridgeport High School

Brooke High School

Buckeye Local High School

Buckeye Trail High School

Caldwell High School

Cambridge High School

Cameron High School

Clay-Battelle High School

Conotton Valley High School

East Liverpool High School

Edison High School

Fort Frye High School

Harrison Central High School

Hundred High School

Indian Creek High School

John Marshall High School

Linsly High School

Magnolia High School

Martins Ferry High School

Meadowbrook High School

Monroe Central High School

Morgantown High School

Oak Glen High School

Paden City High School

Parkersburg High School

Parkersburg Catholic High School

Parkersburg South High School

River High School

St. Clairsville High School

Shadyside High School

Shenandoah High School

Steubenville High School

Steubenville Catholic Central High School

Toronto High School

Tyler Consolidated High School

Union Local High School

University High School

Valley High School

Weir High School

Weirton Madonna High School

Wellsville High School

Wheeling Central High School

Wheeling Park High School

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter