MEC Announces Revised Football Schedule

BRIDGEPORT,W.Va. – Following its announcement last week regarding the return to competition for this fall, the Mountain East Conference has issued its revised 2020 football schedule. The schedule is a 10-game, round-robin slate that includes Alderson Broaddus.

Both West Liberty and Wheeling will open the season on Thursday, Sept. 10 at home. The county rivals will close the season on Nov. 14 at West Liberty’s West Family Stadium. Below in the full 2020 Mountain East Conference football schedule.