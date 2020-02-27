MEC Basketball Tournament Returns Next Week

WHEELING,W.Va. (WTRF) – We are just a week away from the Mountain East Conference Men’s and Women’s basketball tournament at WesBanco Arena.

Last years tournament was a huge success they set the tournament single game attendance records three different times on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The total attendance for 2019 was just under 14,000 fans, also a MEC Basketball Tournament record. It also had a major impact on the local ecomony , with more than $ 2.1 million in economic impact, in the great Wheeling area.

MEC Commissioner Reid Amos said, ” It’s great basketball it’s just a terrific product that we are very proud of. The Mountain East Conference has been the highest scoring conference in men’s and women’s basketball each of the last four seasons. So if you like offense and you like basketball WesBanco Arena will be a pretty good place to be on the weekend.”

Earlier this month the conference announced they have picked up the option for next years tournament at WesBanco Arena. Games for this year tournament begin next Wednesday at Noon. You can get tickets at the WesBanco Arena Box Office or online.