MEC Updates Status On Fall Sports Season

Sports

by: Mountain East Conference

Posted: / Updated:

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – The Mountain East Conference understands and respects the difficult decisions made by NCAA Division II conferences around the country to suspend fall sports. After many lengthy conversations and meetings of our own, we know that these decisions do not come lightly.

    At this time, the Mountain East Conference is making every reasonable effort to conduct athletic contests during the 2020-21 season if public health conditions, state and local guidelines and NCAA regulations allow us to do so.

    We are exploring a variety of options to accomplish competition this fall, including extending fall seasons into the spring. Also, we are developing models that would accommodate all sports being contested solely in the spring semester if public health conditions warrant making that shift.

    We will continue to monitor public health conditions and work with local health officials to help inform and shape our decisions in meetings over the next week within our governance structure. We believe it is our obligation to our members and student-athletes to be thorough and deliberate as we explore all options for competition as soon and as safely as possible.

