MEC Will Allow A Limited Number Of Fans To Attend Tournament At WesBanco Arena

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. — The Mountain East Conference today announced that WesBanco Arena in Wheeling, W.Va., will serve as the host for the upcoming MEC Men’s and Women’s Basketball Tournament presented by The Health Plan beginning with the quarterfinals.



The league also announced that a limited number of fans will be permitted to attend the tournament at WesBanco Arena. Ticket sales for each contest will be restricted to 15 percent of arena capacity.



The MEC and the Wheeling Local Organizing Committee agreed to a one-year deal for the tournament in 2021, extending the league’s agreement with the City of Wheeling through 2022.



“We are thrilled to be heading back to Wheeling for the MEC Basketball Tournament, and we’re thankful for the work and cooperation of so many people that made coming to WesBanco Arena for the 2021 event possible,” said Commissioner Reid Amos.



“Obviously, this tournament will look and feel different, but we are confident WesBanco Arena will once again provide a great atmosphere for student-athletes,” Amos continued. “With its recent experience managing COVID-19 protocols for spectators, we are pleased to be able to welcome MEC basketball fans to the event.”



The top five teams in each division will qualify for the tournament with first-round games being played on campus sites. Eight women’s teams and eight men’s teams will then advance to Wheeling for quarterfinal play, beginning with four women’s games on Thursday, March 4, followed by the men’s quarterfinals on Friday, March 5.



The women’s and men’s semifinals will continue on Saturday, March 6, and the championship games will be played on Sunday, March 7. (See brackets for more details.) Please follow www.mountaineast.org for announcements regarding ticket sales and other tournament announcements.

Men’s Bracket

Women’s Bracket