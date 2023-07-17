WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — A day after players moved in to Wheeling University’s campus, the OVAC hosted their media day Monday with players and coaches in uniform. Both coaching staffs and rosters are now finalized for Team Ohio and Team West Virginia, as they get ready for daily practices leading up to Saturday.

For Ohio, Coach Blake Allen will run the show after his 11-1 season with Barnesville. For West Virginia, it’s Mike Young from Wheeling Central getting the nod to coach after his 10-2 season this past Fall.

This will be the 77th edition of the OVAC All-Star Game which will be played at 7:15 p.m. Saturday in Wheeling Island Stadium. It will also be streamed live on WTRF.com with Scott Nolte calling play-by-play.