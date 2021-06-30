Meet the Highlanders FC

Vet Voices

July 04 2021

Wheeling, W. Va. (WTRF) – The Highlanders are an exciting team to watch. They play their home games at the East Wheeling Turf Field on Wood Street and they’ve posted a 2-1-2 record through their first five contests. It’s a fun group for Head Coach Ryan Wall.

“It’s been a lot of fun. I mean (there’s) some high level players. It’s always great to coach guys who implement what you are trying to tell them so it’s been a lot of fun so far,” Wall said.

The Highlanders are a diverse crowd featuring players from under 18 in their mid-twenties as well as twelve international athletes. Wall says despite these qualities, the club full of great chemistry.

“That’s been one of the most exciting things to see is that we’ve got people from different ages. We have people from ages 16 to 25 on the team. We’ve got people from different countries and everybody’s getting on really well and just working as a good unit to try and go and win games,” Wall said.

One of those international players is Carlos Molina who hails from Colombia.

“It’s been good. I feel like I’m home. I’ve been here for 7 years already so the Highlanders… it’s been a team that I’ve liked so far very much,” Molina said.

One of the younger guys is Brody Wall whose coach Ryan Wall’s son and just a soon to be junior at Wheeling Park.

“I want to try to play (in) college in my future and this is definitely the best opportunity for me to get there; playing against guys who play in college or have played in college… it’s really helpful just getting used how they play and how fast they play,” Wall said.

As for a veteran, Lucas Fievet is a grad assistant at Wheeling University and who just can’t get enough of playing the game.

“I love my players. I actually played in college with some of these players and I actually played in college against some of these players as well so it’s kind of cool to be able to play with them again,” Fievet said.

