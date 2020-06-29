Michael Grove selected to Dodgers 2020 pool roster

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – It’s been an exciting week for Wheeling Park alumni Michael Grove who recently discovered he made the Dodgers 2020 pool roster of 51.  

“It’s exciting and I’m obviously blessed to be selected and I’m just really excited to just have some competitive environment for this year where I didn’t really know what that was going to look like a couple weeks ago so I’m just really excited to have kind of a not wasted season, said Michael Grove.”

Although Grove is excited for this opportunity, it was not always smooth sailing for him over the years.  

“I had Tommy John surgery in 2017 then last season was my first year pitching since then, and I kind of got babied a little bit and I was only able to throw three innings at a time or 50 pitches each game so this year is going to be the first year I’m actually kind of cleared to have a normal throwing schedule,” he said. “I do feel a lot better going through spring training I felt really good.”

As Grove makes his journey to Los Angeles, he feels confident because he has done everything he can to stay conditioned. 

“Whatever I can, its been really nice being able to come over here the last month or so, its been warm and this is a easy place to throw. I’ve been going down to Morgantown to throw bullpens about once a week and sometimes hitters and then working out just whatever I can find, wherever I am at the time.” 

Grove wants to thanks his dad Jeff for encouraging and supporting him through his baseball career.   

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sports Video

More Sports Videos

video

More Video

Countdown Clock


Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

 

 

 

 

Barnesville High School

Beallsville High School

Beaver Local High School

Bellaire High School

Bridgeport High School

Brooke High School

Buckeye Local High School

Buckeye Trail High School

Caldwell High School

Cambridge High School

Cameron High School

Clay-Battelle High School

Conotton Valley High School

East Liverpool High School

Edison High School

Fort Frye High School

Harrison Central High School

Hundred High School

Indian Creek High School

John Marshall High School

Linsly High School

Magnolia High School

Martins Ferry High School

Meadowbrook High School

Monroe Central High School

Morgantown High School

Oak Glen High School

Paden City High School

Parkersburg High School

Parkersburg Catholic High School

Parkersburg South High School

River High School

St. Clairsville High School

Shadyside High School

Shenandoah High School

Steubenville High School

Steubenville Catholic Central High School

Toronto High School

Tyler Consolidated High School

Union Local High School

University High School

Valley High School

Weir High School

Weirton Madonna High School

Wellsville High School

Wheeling Central High School

Wheeling Park High School

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter