Michael Grove selected to Dodgers 2020 pool roster

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – It’s been an exciting week for Wheeling Park alumni Michael Grove who recently discovered he made the Dodgers 2020 pool roster of 51.

“It’s exciting and I’m obviously blessed to be selected and I’m just really excited to just have some competitive environment for this year where I didn’t really know what that was going to look like a couple weeks ago so I’m just really excited to have kind of a not wasted season, said Michael Grove.”

Although Grove is excited for this opportunity, it was not always smooth sailing for him over the years.

“I had Tommy John surgery in 2017 then last season was my first year pitching since then, and I kind of got babied a little bit and I was only able to throw three innings at a time or 50 pitches each game so this year is going to be the first year I’m actually kind of cleared to have a normal throwing schedule,” he said. “I do feel a lot better going through spring training I felt really good.”

As Grove makes his journey to Los Angeles, he feels confident because he has done everything he can to stay conditioned.

“Whatever I can, its been really nice being able to come over here the last month or so, its been warm and this is a easy place to throw. I’ve been going down to Morgantown to throw bullpens about once a week and sometimes hitters and then working out just whatever I can find, wherever I am at the time.”

Grove wants to thanks his dad Jeff for encouraging and supporting him through his baseball career.