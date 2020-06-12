Michael Grove Staying In Shape For Baseball

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WTRF) – The NHL announced Thursday, training camps for the return of hockey will open July 10. The NBA plans to return to action July 31. Major League Baseball, still has no plan as we are about to hit the middle of June. So players are doing whatever they can to stay in shape and ready to go, including Wheeling’s own Michael Grove.

The former Wheeling Park Patriot, West Virginia Mountaineer and now member of the Dodgers organization recently participated in live at-bat sessions at Pro Performance in Morgantown. Players from high school, college and pro level have attended the work outs, that focus on pitching, hitting and catching. Grove said it’s a great way to keep your skills sharp while you play the waiting game to see if there will be a season.

It’s awesome, I mean it’s just way different you know when you’re actually competing against other guys it’s way different. Seeing the swings you get other than just throwing to a catcher and it just really gets you back into the flow of things more so than just playing catch.”

Longtime big league pitcher and former Mountaineer David Carpenter now with the Reds was also a part of the workouts. Grove made 21 starts last season for Rancho Cucamonga of the California League with 73 strikeouts in 53 innings.