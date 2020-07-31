Mike Tomlin says no opt outs yet for the Steelers

PITTSBURGH, PA. (WTRF) – Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin spoke to the media vis zoom on Thursday and discussed if any of his players have chosen to sit out of the 2020 season due to concerns regarding COVID-19. 

According to Tomlins knowledge, no Pittsburgh Steelers have chosen to not play this season but he also said he’ll respect the decision any player makes.  

“I hadn’t spent a lot of time trying to anticipate, potential opt outs, those are very individual decisions we’re respectful of those so we’ll just deal with them if and when they arise,” said Tomlin. 

The safety of the players is the number one goal of this season. The NFL will test every player daily to hopefully prevent the virus spreading rapidly within one team. 

