West Virginia Power season canceled for 2020 due to pandemic

Sports

by: Joey Stipek and Anna Tarullo

Posted: / Updated:

West Virginia Power Logo (Photo Courtesy: Associated Press)

(WOWK) — Minor League Baseball is officially canceling its season.

The West Virginia Power’s 2020 season has been canceled as a result of Major League Baseball’s decision to not provide players to any affiliated Minor League teams this year.

There will be no games from the 2020 season will be made up in any capacity, according to a statement issued by the WV Power.

The West Virginia Power owner and general manager issued a statement in regards to the cancellation of the 2020 season.

“We are devastated that we will not have any professional baseball games at Appalachian Power Park this year. Power baseball is a summer tradition for everyone in The Capital City and we wish we could provide that to the Charleston community in 2020.

However, we are unable to provide a season without players on the field. We are looking forward to welcoming fans to our downtown facility for other socially-distant events later this year.”

Tim Wilcox, West Virginia Power owner and general manager

“To say we are incredibly upset is a massive understatement. Since 1987, the Kanawha Valley has featured professional affiliated baseball every season, with the last 15 campaigns occurring at Appalachian Power Park.

Our organization’s heart breaks knowing that will not be the case this year. We are currently working on multiple events for the rest of the 2020 calendar year, so we can provide the Charleston community with more unforgettable memories among their family, friends, and colleagues.”

Jeremy Taylor, West Virginia Power general manager

The West Virginia Power, along with the Princeton Rays and the Bluefield Blue Jays, are one of three Minor League teams in the Mountain State.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sports Video

More Sports Videos

video

More Video

Countdown Clock


Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

 

 

 

 

Barnesville High School

Beallsville High School

Beaver Local High School

Bellaire High School

Bridgeport High School

Brooke High School

Buckeye Local High School

Buckeye Trail High School

Caldwell High School

Cambridge High School

Cameron High School

Clay-Battelle High School

Conotton Valley High School

East Liverpool High School

Edison High School

Fort Frye High School

Harrison Central High School

Hundred High School

Indian Creek High School

John Marshall High School

Linsly High School

Magnolia High School

Martins Ferry High School

Meadowbrook High School

Monroe Central High School

Morgantown High School

Oak Glen High School

Paden City High School

Parkersburg High School

Parkersburg Catholic High School

Parkersburg South High School

River High School

St. Clairsville High School

Shadyside High School

Shenandoah High School

Steubenville High School

Steubenville Catholic Central High School

Toronto High School

Tyler Consolidated High School

Union Local High School

University High School

Valley High School

Weir High School

Weirton Madonna High School

Wellsville High School

Wheeling Central High School

Wheeling Park High School

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter