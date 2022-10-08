MOUNDSVILLE,W.Va. (WTRF) – John Marshall returned from their bye week with a much needed win 30-14 over Keyser.
Now 3-3 the Monarchs will play three of their final four games on the road, starting next week at Brooke.
by: Scott Nolte
