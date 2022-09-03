WEIRTON,W.Va. (WTRF) – Mark Cisar picked up his first win as John Marshall head coach Friday in a tight 13-6 game at Weir.
Now 1-1 the Monarchs travel to Bridgeport, W.Va. next week. Weir slips to 1-1 and they visit 1-2 Indian Creek next week.
by: Scott Nolte
Posted:
Updated:
WEIRTON,W.Va. (WTRF) – Mark Cisar picked up his first win as John Marshall head coach Friday in a tight 13-6 game at Weir.
Now 1-1 the Monarchs travel to Bridgeport, W.Va. next week. Weir slips to 1-1 and they visit 1-2 Indian Creek next week.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now