WHEELING,W.Va. (WTRF) – John Marshall banged out ten hits including three home runs on their way to a 15-4 win over Wheeling Park in five innings.

Ava Blake had a solo home run, Reese Ward a two-run home run and Kadence Pettit a grand slam, her blast came during a nine-run fifth inning, to power the Monarchs to the win.

Park had a pair of their own home runs, a three run homer from Mary Derrow and a solo home run from Hannah Seivertson.

With the win the Monarchs improve to 17-2 on the season while the Patriots slip to 13-7.