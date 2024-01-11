MOUNDSVILLE,W.Va. (WTRF) – John Marshall picked up a big OVAC 5A win Thursday night 64-60 over Steubenville.
Rilee Storm led the Monarchs with a game-high 27 points and Kayli Derrow had a double-double with 20 points and 11 rebounds.
by: Scott Nolte
