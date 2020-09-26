MOUNDSVILLE, W.VA. (WTRF)- The John Marshall Monarchs hosted the Parkersburg South Patriots on Friday. The Monarchs came out with a solid start when they turned a fumble recovery into points a few plays later. Dalton Flowers scored from two yards out, putting John Marshall on the board first, 7-0. It would be all John Marshall from here. Nate Menedez would recover a fumble and score later in the game. The Monarchs would go on to win 39-0, improving to 3-1 on the season.
Monarchs shut out South
by: Caroline Peters