WELLSBURG, W.Va. (WTRF) John Marshall rebounded from their lopsided loss to Princeton with a resounding 61-21 win over Brooke, Friday night at Brooke Memorial Stadium.

It’s the second straight week the Bruins have allowed 61 points and they have now lost six in a row to fall to 1-6. The Monarchs are now 5-2, and will visit Morgantown next week. The Bruins will host Wheeling Park next Friday.