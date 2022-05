GLEN DALE,W.Va. (WTRF) – John Marshall claimed the West Virginia AAA region one section one championship Tuesday night with a 7-3 win over Morgantown.

The Mohigans won the first game of the day 4-0 to force the final game.

Trailing 3-2 in the sixth the Monarchs put up a five spot to retake the lead.

The Monarchs will host University in the region one final next week.