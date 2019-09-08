Monroe Central Downs Bridgeport

MARTINS FERRY, Ohio. (WTRF)- The Bridgeport Bulldogs hosted Monroe Central on Saturday night at the Dave Bruney Football Complex. In the first quarter, a Michael Bunning interception to the 14 yard line would set the pace for Monroe Central. A few plays later, Alex Kilburn would score from 3 yards out, putting Monroe Central up 13-0.
Later, Malaki Rose-Burton connected with Wyatt Young for the score. The 2 point conversion was good and Monroe Central led 21-0, and went on to win 48-0. Monroe Central will take on River next on Friday, September 13th at 7 p.m. Bridgeport will face Frontier next on Friday, September 13th at 7 p.m.