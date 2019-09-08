Monroe Central Downs Bridgeport

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF)- The Wheeling University Cardinals hosted the West Liberty Hilltoppers in the team's first Mountain East Conference game. The game would be a nail-biter for those in attendance and the outcome would be determined in the final seconds of the game. West Liberty would strike first. Zach Phillips connected with Isaiah Robinson for the 44 yard touchdown pass. Phillips then completed a pass to Thomas Cole in the endzone. This put the Hilltoppers up 14-0. Wheeling University would get on the board with a field goal right before the half, making the score 14-3.

The game would shift back and forth throughout. However in the last 30 seconds of the game, West Liberty trailed Wheeling 30-26, when Phillips connected with Cole for a 10 yard touchdown pass in the endzone, that would win the game for the Hilltoppers. West Liberty beat Wheeling University 32-30. Wheeling University takes on Fairmont State next on Thursday, September 12th at 7 p.m. West Liberty will take on Notre Dame College next on Thursday, September 12th at 7:10 p.m.