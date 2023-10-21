WOODSFIELD,OHIO (WTRF) – Monroe Central closed their season with a 35-12 win over Shadyside.
With the win the Noles end their regular season at 6-4, while the Tigers closed the regular season at 3-7.
by: Scott Nolte
