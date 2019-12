SHADYSIDE,OHIO (WTRF) – Monroe Central pulled off an early season upset with a 55-47 win at Shadyside, Monday night.

The Lady Noles jumped out to an early 9-3 first quarter lead over the Lady Tigers on their way to the win. Monroe led 29-28 at the half and 42-40 after the third quarter.

Tory Hendershot led the LT’s with 16. Brooke Selmon added 15 and Baylee Wach finished with 14.

The Lady Seminoles were led by Amy Bettinger with 22. Kalista Friday dropped in 11 with six assists.