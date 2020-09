WOODSFIELD,OHIO (WTRF) – Monroe Central improved to 2-0 on the season thanks to a 41-8 win over Bridgeport, Friday night.

Malachi Rose-Burton ran for two scores and threw for two more as the Seminoles raced out to a 34-0 lead at the half.

Monroe Central will host River next week, while Bridgeport will host Frontier at Martins Ferry.