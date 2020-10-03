WOODSFIELD, OHIO (WTRF)- The Monroe Central Seminoles hosted the Magnolia Blue Eagles on Friday night. The Noles struck first with a hand off to Alex Kilburn who powered his way up the middle into the endzone for score. Kilburn would then score early, putting Monroe Central up 12-0. The Blue Eagles answered when Charlie Powell punched it in for a touchdown but the night belonged to the Noles. Monroe Central went on to win 41-21.
Monroe Central overpowers Magnolia
by: Caroline Peters