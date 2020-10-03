Monroe Central overpowers Magnolia

BARNESVILLE, OHIO (WTRF) - The Union Local Jets hosted the Barnesville Shamrocks in a rivalry game on Friday. The second half started with a huge run from Gage Hannahs for the Shamrocks but he was brought down hard. That set up Ayden Hannahs who dived into the endzone, making the score, 24-7 in favor of the Shamrocks with 3:50 left in 3rd quarter.

Later, the Jets Defense came up big. CJ Hannahs found himself in trouble and was sacked by big man David Burghy.