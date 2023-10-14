WOODSFIELD, OHIO (WTRF)– Monroe Central dominated early and often to beat Frontier 41-6.
Monroe Central is 5-4 now and plays at Shadyside next Friday.
Frontier is now 1-8 and plays River next week at home.
by: Dugan Lloyd
