Monroe Central, The Defelice Brothers Pizza Team Of The Week

WOODSFIELD, OHIO (WTRF) – With their 46-6 playoff win over Strasburg, the Monroe Central Seminoles are our Defelice Brothers pizza team of the week.

What a strange situation it was, first the game was moved from Friday to Saturday to help accommodate Strasburg and a Covid situation. Then former head coach Jay Circosta helped coach from the sideline while current head coach Josh Ischy coached from his car due to a Covid quarantine.

The win was the Nole’s first playoff victory since 2013 and their first home playoff win since 2003. Alex Kilburn ran for 154 yards and four scores, while quarterback Malachi Rose-Burton added another 216 yards of total offense. Next up the Seminoles meet top-seeded Trimble Friday in Glouster.