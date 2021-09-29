Monroe Central’s Rose-Burton The Robinson Auto Group Athlete Of The Week

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WOODSFIELD,OHIO (WTRF) – What a night Monroe Central senior Malachi Rose-Burton had in the Seminoles win over Magnolia last Friday.

On offense he passed for 134 yards and three touchdowns while also rushing for 172 yards and two more touchdowns. On defense he had three interceptions and now he’s our Robinson Auto Group athlete of the week.

Coach Josh Ischy knew heading into the season just how important Rose-Burton was to his teams success.

” He’s got (an) extreme amount of athletic ability”, Ischy said. That’s never been the case but now I think between the ears he’s really making some sound decisions. Were going to rely on him to put us in good situations, make good decisions, spread the ball around, and get us out of trouble and be special at times.”

” Late junior year it all started slowing down,” added Rose-Burton. This year I just kind of feel like it’s in slow motion I can process everything make the right reads and put my team in a position to better themselves.”

The Seminoles host Shenandoah this Friday for homecoming.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sports Video

More Sports Videos

video

More Video

 

 

 

 

Barnesville High School

Beallsville High School

Beaver Local High School

Bellaire High School

Bridgeport High School

Brooke High School

Buckeye Local High School

Buckeye Trail High School

Caldwell High School

Cambridge High School

Cameron High School

Clay-Battelle High School

Conotton Valley High School

East Liverpool High School

Edison High School

Fort Frye High School

Harrison Central High School

Hundred High School

Indian Creek High School

John Marshall High School

Linsly High School

Magnolia High School

Martins Ferry High School

Meadowbrook High School

Monroe Central High School

Morgantown High School

Oak Glen High School

Paden City High School

Parkersburg High School

Parkersburg Catholic High School

Parkersburg South High School

River High School

St. Clairsville High School

Shadyside High School

Shenandoah High School

Steubenville High School

Steubenville Catholic Central High School

Toronto High School

Tyler Consolidated High School

Union Local High School

University High School

Valley High School

Weir High School

Weirton Madonna High School

Wellsville High School

Wheeling Central High School

Wheeling Park High School

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter

12SportsZone Twitter