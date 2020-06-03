High School Sports Sponsored by Eastern Gateway Community College
Monteroso Returning To Germany

ST.CLAIRSVILLE, OHIO (WTRF) – Former St.Clairsville and West Liberty basketball standout Dan Monteroso will return to Germany next season to continue his pro basketball career.

This will be his third season playing over seas, his season last was cut short due to a knee injury. He will play for Trier in the Germany Pro A League. Since his surgery last fall he’s been rehabbing and working out and says he’s excited to continue his playing career.

“Trier was one of the teams I wanted to go to really bad coming back”, Monteroso said. Their arena holds like 5,000, they have awesome fans it’s just an awesome place and I really wanted to go there. When (my agent) called me and said Trier wanted to offer me I said I’m in 100 percent, just call them back and tell them I’m in.

Dan added a huge part of his rehab has included great support from his parents and his fiance Brooke.

