MORGANTOWN,W.Va. (WTRF) – Morgantown beat Wheeling Park 64-29 in the AAAA region one section one final Friday night.

Park trailed just 12-10 after the first quarter, but the Mohigans would use a 9-0 run to close the second for a 26-14 lead at the half.

Morgantown would expand their lead in the second half out scoring the Patriots 38-15. Avery Lee led Park with 18 points. The Patriots will visit University next week in the region one co-final.