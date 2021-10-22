Morgantown Downs Park In Sectional Final

WHEELING,W.Va. (WTRF) – Morgantown scored the only goal of the second half Thursday to beat Wheeling Park 3-2 in the region one section one championship.
Both of the Patriots goal were scored by Tresz McLeod. Park finishes the season 15-4-2
by: Scott NoltePosted: / Updated:
