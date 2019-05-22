Morgantown Forces Game 3 For Regional Title

There will be a third and deciding game in the West Virginia Class AAA Region 1 Championship after Morgantown beat Wheeling Park 14-0 in five innings in game two.

The Mohigans jumped all over the Patriots in the first inning as they scored five times. Then with a 7-0 lead in the fourth they added on seven more runs.

Caleb Taylor did not allow a hit in his five innings on the mound for Morgantown while only yielding four walks. Wheeling Park pitchers issued 11 walks in the loss.

Game three is Wednesday at Mylan Park in Morgantown, the winner will advance to the state tournament in Charleston.