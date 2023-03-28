WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Linsly suffered their first loss of the season Tuesday night 3-2 to Morgantown.

The Moghigans scored one in the third and two in the fourth. The Cadets added two runs in their half of the fourth inning, the first runs allowed by the Mohigans this season.

The Cadets are now 4-1 and host University Thursday. Morgantown improves to 4-0 and visit University Wednesday.

Also Tuesday night, Wheeling Park beat Parkersburg 6-2. The Patriots are now 3-1 they visit Morgantown Friday.

In softball John Marshall defeated Edison 10-0 in five innings. Kadence Pettit had nine strikeouts and allowed just two hits. Masyn Inclan had three RBI.