MOUNDSVILLE,W.Va. (WTRF) – John Marshall fell to 1-8 on the season with their 48-0 to Morgantown Friday.
The Mohigans are now 6-2 on the season. JM will head into their bye week before hosting Wheeling Park to close the regular season.
by: Scott Nolte
