WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – The Linsly Cadets gave No.1 Morgantown all they wanted Friday at the Stifel Field House. But in the end , the Mohigans still pulled out a 63-57 win.

Sharon Young led Morgantown with 21 points and Brody Davis added 19.

Gavin Jackson paced the Cadets with 21 and Carter Anderson dropped in 17.

The top ranked team in West Virginia AAAA is now 13-1.