WHEELING,W.Va.(WTRF)- Morgantown upset No.1 Wheeling Park 50-49 in the West Virginia Class AAA Girls Region 1 Co-Final. With the win the Mohigans advance to the State Tournament in Charleston.

With Wheeling Park leading 49-47, Cat Wassick used an and one basket to give Morgantown the lead. Park’s last chance effort was blocked by the Mohigans. Park had won both regular season meetings.