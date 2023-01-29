OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF)–It was the finale of a jam-packed hockey weekend in Wheeling.

The West Virginia high school state hockey championship took place at WesBanco Arena.

The #5 Wheeling Park Patriots and #2 Morgantown Mohawks threw down for the “Bob Otten Trophy.”

Morgantown defeated Central on Saturday night in the semi-finals 6-1.

While Park had an overtime win against Linsly 3-2.

It was a scoreless first period.

Park’s goalie Noah Britton held his own in net with eight saves in the first.

He goes on to be awarded tournament MVP with 98 saves on the weekend.

In the second period Nico Kourtsis put one in the net for the Mohawks.

Later on Jakob Scheffen-Krause got the second goal for Morgantown, and they got a 2-0 lead.

Then #10 Gino Valenti made an unassisted goal to put them up by three.

A combined effort from Park, Luke Simonetti, Samuel Rockey, and Landon Szazynski scrambled for a shot.

Szazynski finished the job and later earns Park’s MVP of the game.

At the end of the 2nd the Mohawks are up 3-1.

Valenti would earn the Morgantown’s MVP of the game.

The Morgantown Mohawks defeat the Wheeling Park Patriots 4-1.

They are your 2023 West Virginia high school state hockey champions.