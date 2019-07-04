Breaking News
Moundsville Beats Hilliard- Beast of the East

JOHN MARSHALL- Moundsville Legion took on the Hilliard Colts Elite at the John Marshall High School ballparks. After a triple play, Hilliard would take the early 1-0 lead in the top of the first. However, Moundsville would battle back in the bottom of the 1st. Moundsville’s Jessop Broughton sent a line drive to left field that allowed Garrett Scott to score and tie the game up at 1. Moundsville then scored on a wild pitch, taking the 2-1 lead. In the top of the 7th, Luke Cramer struck out Hilliard’s Connor Maruniak, winning the game for Moundsville.

