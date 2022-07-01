Wheeling, W, Va. (WTRF) – This game was also part of the Beast of the East Tourney. Both teams were winless entering the game.

It was scoreless in the second inning. Post 3 displayed a flawless double play to keep it scoreless.

The Mountaineers took the lead in the bottom of the third when Kuhn smacked an RBI single into right to make it 1-0.

Moundsville pulled away in the third. Harrison gave the team the lead with an RBI to tie up the game. It kept the rally going in the third when Niesanger clubbed a 2-RBI single to make it 3-1. Post 3 won big 9-2.

The Mountaineers would go on to defeat the Ontario Giants later in the game.