Moundsville, W, Va. (WTRF) – The game was 4-4 in the top of the 5th but Wellsburg started to pull away. Austin Robinson grounds out to short. The out is made at 1st but a run comes in to make it 5-4.

Moundsville’s defensive struggles continue. There’s a wild pitch and a run comes in from third to make it 6-4.

Here, another mistake brings a run in. The catcher can’t handle the third strike. A run comes in and the runner is safe at 1st. It’s 7-4 Wellsburg.

Same inning, Zach Omery clubs a single into center. A run comes in from second and it’s an 8-4 game.

Moundsville made a bit of a comeback. In the same inning, Chad Frazier sends a single into left and 2 runs come in to make it 8-6.

But, Wellsburg would pad its lead. Tanner Music gets the job done with a sacrifice fly out to left to make it a 9-6 game.

Wellsburg Post 34 hangs on to win 10-6.