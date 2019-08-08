Mountaineer GameDay Preseason Special Debuts This Weekend

As part of its partnership with WVU and Learfield IMG College, West Virginia Illustrated is set to kick off the Neal Brown era and the 2019 football season with its airing of “Mountaineer GameDay Preseason Football Special” this weekend.

Fans can watch the preseason special on Aug. 9, 10 and 11 on various Nexstar Media Television stations within West Virginia and Maryland and AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh (see affiliate list below).

West Virginia Illustrated has you covered from the preseason through the regular season. Mountaineer Nation can get up close and personal with coach Neal Brown and Tony Caridi as they visit from Mountaineer Field. Matt Wells, WVU senior associate director of athletics for external relations gives the fans information on where to get game tickets, mini-packages and other promotional events at Milan Puskar Stadium this season. Also watch coach Brown as he experiences West Virginia nature up close on a white water rafting expedition with the Wolfman, Dale Wolfley.

The MGD Special is co-hosted by Caridi, Mountaineer play-by-play voice, with contributions from Anjelica Trinone and Nick Farrell of West Virginia Illustrated. Plus former WVU football player, Wolfley, brings his always-fun attitude to the MGD GameDay Special. It’s your home for everything WVU football and more.

Check your local listings or your channel guide for the station time and network destination for the Mountaineer GameDay Preseason Special.

Location Station

Clarksburg (WBOY) Channel 12

Charleston (WOWK) Channel 13

Wheeling (WTRF) Channel 7

Beckley (WVNS) Channel 59

Hagerstown (WDVM) Channel 25

AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh

The Preseason Special show is produced from the campus of West Virginia University. The team from West Virginia Illustrated brings you the show with a fun, entertaining 60-minute magazine style show that sets up the 2019 season for the Mountaineers.

Nexstar Media Group is one of the largest local TV station operators in the country. With the reach of 174 full power television stations in 100 markets addressing nearly 38.7% of US television households, and a diversified, growing digital media operation, Nexstar Media Group offers superior audience engagement across all media devices and local broadcast television’s unrivaled influence on consumers’ purchasing and political decisions.