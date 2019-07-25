Mountaineer Trio Named GCAA All-America Scholars

A trio of West Virginia University golfers were named Srixon/Cleveland Golf All-America Scholars as announced the Golf Coaches Association of America on Wednesday. Additionally, the Mountaineers were named a 2018-19 GCAA All-Academic Team.

Max Sear earns his second consecutive honor while rising seniors Philipp Matlari and Etienne Papineau earned the accolade for the first time. The squad earned its third consecutive team honor.

Sear, who graduated with a degree in management in May, ranked second on the team with a 71.76 scoring average during his senior campaign. He posted a pair of top-five finishes, taking medalist honors at The Health Plan Mountaineer Invitational in October. Sear was previously named to the Academic All-Big 12 First Team.

Also a management major, Matlari earned a pair of top-20 finishes and posted a 74.04 scoring average on the year. He earned mention on the Academic All-Big 12 First Team with a special designation for a 4.0 grade-point average and was named to the CoSIDA Academic All-District 2 team.

Papineau was third on the team with a 72.09 scoring average in 2018-19, earning three top-10 finishes. A sport & exercise psychology, he joined Sear and Matlari on the Academic All-Big 12 First Team in April. All three golfers represented WVU at the 2019 Big 12 Men’s Golf Championship and were in the lineup for the NCAA Louisville Regional, marking the program’s first NCAA appearance since 1947.

To be eligible for Srixon/Cleveland Golf All-America Scholar status an individual must be a junior or senior academically in Division I, II, III, and NAIA, or receiving their Associate’s Degree and in their last year of athletic eligibility in the NJCAA. In addition, they must participate in 50-percent of his team’s competitive rounds, have a stroke-average under 76.0 in Division I, 78.0 in Division II, 78.0 in NAIA and 79.0 in Division III, 77.0 in NJCAA, and maintain a minimum cumulative career grade-point average of 3.2. A recipient must also be of high moral character and be in good standing at his college or university.

It was a record-setting year for the award as 540 student-athletes earned the title of All-America Scholar, the most since the award’s inception in 1982. Out of the 540 honorees, 266 players were Division I selections, 112 in Division II, 23 NAIA recipients, and 18 NJCAA award winners. The 2019 season marks the first year in which NJCAA players are eligible for the award.