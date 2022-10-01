CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Browns on Saturday announced that Myles Garrett is out for Sunday’s game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

#Browns have downgraded Myles Garrett out for Sunday's game against Atlanta and signed TE Miller Forristall to the active roster. — P.J. ZIEGLER (@PJFOX8) October 1, 2022

The team signed TE Miller Forristall to the active roster from the practice squad along with DT Roderick Perry II and DE Curtis Weaver to the active roster from the practice squad.

Forristall, out of Alabama, has appeared in three career games, all with the Browns (two in 2021 and one in 2022). Forristall will wear No. 86.

Garrett is out with a shoulder/bicep injury and it’s unclear when he’ll return.

After leaving Monday’s practice, Garrett’s vehicle went off the road and flipped along State Road, landing in a ditch. He and his female passenger were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Garrett was discharged later that night.

He was later issued a traffic citation for failure to control his vehicle.

Kick off is at 1 p.m. at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.