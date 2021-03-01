Nailers 6-1 win over Grizzlies ends with goalie fight

WHEELING, W.VA. (WTRF)- It was a big weekend for the Nailers on Sunday who left WesBanco Arena with a 6-1 win over the Utah Grizzlies. But the Nailers also provided the Grizzlies with a physical beating… With just ten seconds left in the game, a goalie fight broke out between Wheeling’s goalie, Francois Brassard and the Grizzlies goalie, Kevin Carr.

The voice of the Nailers, DJ Abisalih has been a radio broadcaster for hockey for ten years. Yet, this is the first time he was able to call a goalie fight.

“You’d see it maybe once a year in the 80’s and 90’s in the NHL but now you see it so spread far apart and I think that’s kind of the lure of doing it, I think for the goalies too, where they don’t get to be that involved with it. It’s maybe a once in a lifetime opportunity for them too,” said Abisalih.

The video footage of the fight has gone viral, receiving over 360,000 views on the Nailers Twitter page.