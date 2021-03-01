https://www.wtrf.com/high-school-football-previews/

Nailers 6-1 win over Grizzlies ends with goalie fight

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WHEELING, W.VA. (WTRF)- It was a big weekend for the Nailers on Sunday who left WesBanco Arena with a 6-1 win over the Utah Grizzlies. But the Nailers also provided the Grizzlies with a physical beating… With just ten seconds left in the game, a goalie fight broke out between Wheeling’s goalie, Francois Brassard and the Grizzlies goalie, Kevin Carr.  

The voice of the Nailers, DJ Abisalih has been a radio broadcaster for hockey for ten years. Yet, this is the first time he was able to call a goalie fight.  

“You’d see it maybe once a year in the 80’s and 90’s in the NHL but now you see it so spread far apart and I think that’s kind of the lure of doing it, I think for the goalies too, where they don’t get to be that involved with it. It’s maybe a once in a lifetime opportunity for them too,” said Abisalih. 

The video footage of the fight has gone viral, receiving over 360,000 views on the Nailers Twitter page. 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sports Video

More Sports Videos

video

More Video

 

Barnesville High School

Beallsville High School

Beaver Local High School

Bellaire High School

Bridgeport High School

Brooke High School

Buckeye Local High School

Buckeye Trail High School

Caldwell High School

Cambridge High School

Cameron High School

Clay-Battelle High School

Conotton Valley High School

East Liverpool High School

Edison High School

Fort Frye High School

Harrison Central High School

Hundred High School

Indian Creek High School

John Marshall High School

Linsly High School

Magnolia High School

Martins Ferry High School

Meadowbrook High School

Monroe Central High School

Morgantown High School

Oak Glen High School

Paden City High School

Parkersburg High School

Parkersburg Catholic High School

Parkersburg South High School

River High School

St. Clairsville High School

Shadyside High School

Shenandoah High School

Steubenville High School

Steubenville Catholic Central High School

Toronto High School

Tyler Consolidated High School

Union Local High School

University High School

Valley High School

Weir High School

Weirton Madonna High School

Wellsville High School

Wheeling Central High School

Wheeling Park High School

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter

12SportsZone Twitter