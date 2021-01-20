https://www.wtrf.com/high-school-football-previews/

Nailers and Stingrays Games Postponed This Weekend

Sports

by: Wheeling Nailers

Posted: / Updated:

Wheeling Nailers

WHEELING, W.Va – The ECHL has announced that the Wheeling Nailers vs. South Carolina Stingrays games, scheduled for Friday, January 22nd and Saturday, January 23rd, and Sunday, January 24th have been postponed, per league safety protocols.

The ECHL is working with the Nailers and Stingrays on rescheduling the games to a later date.

Nailers365 Season Members will have their tickets for these games moved to the new games. Fans who purchased their tickets individually are able to have their tickets refunded or credited from the point of purchase (Etix or Nailers office). Credits may be used to purchase tickets for any remaining 2020-21 regular season home game, subject to availability.

The Nailers are next in action on Saturday, January 30th, when they play host to the Indy Fuel.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sports Video

More Sports Videos

video

More Video

 

 

Barnesville High School

Beallsville High School

Beaver Local High School

Bellaire High School

Bridgeport High School

Brooke High School

Buckeye Local High School

Buckeye Trail High School

Caldwell High School

Cambridge High School

Cameron High School

Clay-Battelle High School

Conotton Valley High School

East Liverpool High School

Edison High School

Fort Frye High School

Harrison Central High School

Hundred High School

Indian Creek High School

John Marshall High School

Linsly High School

Magnolia High School

Martins Ferry High School

Meadowbrook High School

Monroe Central High School

Morgantown High School

Oak Glen High School

Paden City High School

Parkersburg High School

Parkersburg Catholic High School

Parkersburg South High School

River High School

St. Clairsville High School

Shadyside High School

Shenandoah High School

Steubenville High School

Steubenville Catholic Central High School

Toronto High School

Tyler Consolidated High School

Union Local High School

University High School

Valley High School

Weir High School

Weirton Madonna High School

Wellsville High School

Wheeling Central High School

Wheeling Park High School

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter

12SportsZone Twitter