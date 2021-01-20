WHEELING, W.Va – The ECHL has announced that the Wheeling Nailers vs. South Carolina Stingrays games, scheduled for Friday, January 22nd and Saturday, January 23rd, and Sunday, January 24th have been postponed, per league safety protocols.
The ECHL is working with the Nailers and Stingrays on rescheduling the games to a later date.
Nailers365 Season Members will have their tickets for these games moved to the new games. Fans who purchased their tickets individually are able to have their tickets refunded or credited from the point of purchase (Etix or Nailers office). Credits may be used to purchase tickets for any remaining 2020-21 regular season home game, subject to availability.
The Nailers are next in action on Saturday, January 30th, when they play host to the Indy Fuel.
Nailers and Stingrays Games Postponed This Weekend
