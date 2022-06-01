WHEELING, WV- The Wheeling Nailers, proud ECHL affiliate of the Pittsburgh Penguins, have announced their 2022 Protected List.



Teams are allowed to protect as many players as they wish provided the players protected meet the guidelines as defined in the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players’ Association which state that teams shall retain the rights to each player that:



1. Signed an SPC in 2021-22 with the Member, and has not been traded or released, OR

2. Signed an SPC in 2021-22, and was recalled to the NHL/AHL or IIHF team, and has not been traded or released, OR

3. Had received a Qualifying Offer last summer for the current Season, DID NOT sign an SPC, and has not been traded or released, OR

4. Has been suspended by the Member or League, and has not been traded or released, OR

5. Signed an SPC on or after the first day of the 2021-22 Regular Season, then subsequently signed an NHL/AHL contract, and has not been traded or released, OR

6. Has executed the ECHL Retirement Form, and has not been traded or released.



The Wheeling Nailers Protected List consists of the following 24 players:

F Matt Alfaro

D Luke Bafia

F Jared Cockrell

F Jake Coughler

F Tim Doherty

D David Drake

F Tyler Drevitch

F Pierrick Dubé

D Jake Flegel

D Matt Foley

G Louis-Philip Guindon

F Bobby Hampton

D Bo Hanson

F Cam Hausinger

F Nick Hutchison

F Sean Josling

F Tad Kozun

D Dylan MacPherson

F Félix Paré

F Matthew Quercia

D Adam Smith

D Matthew Spencer

D Aaron Thow

F Patrick Watling



This is the first key date for ECHL teams in the 2022 offseason. The next two key dates are June 13th, when all future considerations trades must be completed, then June 15th, when Season Ending Rosters are due.