WHEELING, WV- The Wheeling Nailers, proud ECHL affiliate of the Pittsburgh Penguins, have announced the details of their five future considerations trades.

The Nailers have acquired the rights to forward Andrew Fyten and defenseman Chris McKay from the Florida Everblades, which completes the trade that sent forward Sean Josling to Florida.

Fyten, 24, joined the Everblades after completing his final season at Mount Royal University, and promptly posted five goals, five assists, and ten points in his first 21 regular season games as a pro. Andrew also appeared in 12 of Florida’s 22 playoff contests to help win the Kelly Cup. That was the Sundre, Alberta native’s second career championship, as he also won a WHL Title with the 2017-18 Edmonton Oil Kings. Prior to turning pro, Fyten enjoyed his best season at Mount Royal, as he collected 17 points in 24 games for the Cougars. Andrew’s older brother Austin was Wheeling’s team captain during the 2020-21 season.

McKay, 27, has also won a pair of championships, as he won the Kelly Cup with Florida in 2021-22 and the SPHL’s President’s Cup with the Pensacola Ice Flyers in 2020-21. Chris played the 2022-23 campaign as a member of the Wichita Thunder, and finished third on the team in defensive scoring with four goals, 15 assists, and 19 points in 44 games. Prior to turning pro, the Edmonton, Alberta native attended R.I.T., where he played four seasons of college hockey for the Tigers.

The Nailers have acquired the rights to defenseman Philip Beaulieu from the Worcester Railers, which completes the trade that sent forward Max Johnson to Worcester. Beaulieu, 27, just completed his third pro season and first with the Railers, after spending his first two seasons with the Allen Americans. Philip has compiled 13 goals, 65 assists, and 78 points in 141 career ECHL games, and has also appeared in one AHL tilt with the Iowa Wild. 2021-22 was his best campaign, as he led Allen blueliners with 38 points. Prior to turning pro, the Duluth, Minnesota native attended Northern Michigan University, where he led the Wildcats in defensive scoring during three of his four seasons.

The Nailers have acquired the rights to forward Sean Gulka from the Maine Mariners, which completes the trade that sent forward Carter Johnson to Maine, and also saw forward Keltie Jeri-Leon come to Wheeling. Gulka, 23, played the majority of the 2022-23 season with the SPHL’s Pensacola Ice Flyers, as he registered five goals, five assists, and ten points in 24 games. He also accumulated 34 penalty minutes, which included three fighting majors, in seven ECHL contests with the South Carolina Stingrays. Prior to turning pro, the Langley, British Columbia native played junior hockey for the WHL’s Spokane Chiefs and Victoria Royals.

The Nailers have traded the rights to forward Ross Krieger to the Idaho Steelheads, which completes the trade that sent defenseman Jack Van Boekel to Wheeling. Krieger, 25, started his pro career with the Nailers, as he notched three goals, three assists, and six points in 12 games, including a goal in his pro debut on March 10th at Fort Wayne. The Pain Court, Ontario native joined Wheeling after completing his final season at the University of Toronto, where he amassed 46 points in 67 career games with the Varsity Blues.

The Nailers have traded the rights to defenseman Jack Van Boekel to the Savannah Ghost Pirates, which completes the trade that sent defenseman T.J. Fergus to Wheeling. Van Boekel, 27, finished third on the Nailers with 92 penalty minutes during the 2022-23 season, and he also contributed two goals and five points in 30 games. Jack will be entering his third pro season, as he has also played for the Cincinnati Cyclones and Idaho Steelheads.

The next key offseason date is June 22nd, when team submit their Season Ending Rosters. Teams may begin signing players on June 23rd for the 2023-24 season.