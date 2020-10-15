https://www.wtrf.com/high-school-football-previews/

Nailers Announce First Ten Games of 2020-21 Season

by: Wheeling Nailers

WHEELING,W.Va. (WTRF) – The Wheeling Nailers have released thefirst ten games of their 2020-21 season.

The Nailers are one of 13 ECHL teams who will begin the season in December and play a full 72-game campaign. The remaining teams will play a 62-game schedule beginning in January, with standings decided by points percentages.

Wheeling begins its 29th season with a home game against its Central Division rival, the Indy Fuel. That game will be played at WesBanco Arena on Saturday, December 12th at 7:05. Indy is the most popular opponent for the Nailers in their first ten games, as the teams will clash three times in Wheeling and twice at Indiana Farmers Coliseum. The Nailers won four of six games against the Fuel last season and own a 17-14 edge in the all-time series.

The second opponent on the docket is the Orlando Solar Bears, who make a two-game visit to Nail City on Friday, December 18th and Saturday, December 19th, with both games starting at 7:05. Wheeling and Orlando split their two-game series a year ago.

Four straight tilts with the Fuel follow the quick holiday break, with the Nailers playing at home on Sunday, December 27th at 4:05 and Thursday, December 31st at 6:05 for their annual New Year’s Eve game.

Finally, Wheeling will conclude the opening ten games of the season with a three-game road trip. The Nailers will face Andrew Lord and his Greenville Swamp Rabbits on Wednesday, January 6th, before a weekend pair against the South Carolina Stingrays on Friday, January 8th and Saturday, January 9th.

Season memberships are available for the 2020-21 season. To purchase yours or to get more information, visit wheelingnailers.com or call (304) 234-GOAL. The Wheeling Nailers, considered one of the top things to do in Wheeling, West Virginia, provide affordable family entertainment for fans throughout the Ohio Valley.

2020-21 First Ten Games
Sat. Dec. 12 vs. Indy, 7:05 p.m.
Fri. Dec. 18 vs. Orlando, 7:05 p.m.
Sat. Dec. 19 vs. Orlando, 7:05 p.m.
Sat. Dec. 26 at Indy, 7:05 p.m.
Sun. Dec. 27 vs. Indy, 4:05 p.m.
Thu. Dec. 31 vs. Indy, 6:05 p.m.
Sat. Jan. 2 at Indy, 7:05 p.m.
Wed. Jan. 6 at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.
Fri. Jan. 8 at South Carolina, 7:05 p.m.
Sat. Jan. 9 at South Carolina, 6:05 p.m.

