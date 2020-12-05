https://www.wtrf.com/high-school-football-previews/
Nailers Announce Plan for Fans at First Three Home Games

Sports

by: Wheeling Nailers

Posted: / Updated:

WHEELING,W.Va. (WTRF) – The Wheeling Nailers have announced their plan for fans at upcoming home games, following guidelines set forth by the Wheeling-Ohio County Health Department, the City of Wheeling, and the State of West Virginia.

For the first three home games of the 2020-21 regular season (December 12th, December 18th, December 19th), season members will be the only fans allowed admittance into WesBanco Arena. Fans must wear masks at all times within the facility, sit only in their ticketed seats, and practice social distancing in high traffic locations.

“It is important for people to enjoy activities that bring normalcy into their lives, and the Nailers are an important part of our community,” said Wheeling-Ohio County Health Department Administrator Howard Gamble. “The Nailers and WesBanco Arena have done a tremendous job of compiling a detailed plan to ensure safety at their games.”

The amount of fans permitted at home games during the 2020-21 season is subject to change, depending on COVID-19 levels.

“We are committed to adjusting and continuing to make WesBanco Arena a very safe environment to visit,” said Nailers Director of Ticket Sales Mark Goodwin. “The arena will be fan-friendly for all passionate and dedicated fans to cheer on their favorite hockey team in Wheeling.”

WesBanco Arena has worked to create a safe environment for the fans. They have installed hand sanitizing dispensers, plexiglass at all concession stands, and distance markers on the floor.

“We’ve truly missed our fans over these past few months and are excited to welcome them back into the arena,” said WesBanco Arena Executive Director Denny Magruder. We have taken every possible precaution to ensure everyone’s safety, as we are utilizing the latest and greatest disinfectant equipment, and we have brought in extra staff members to keep the arena clean.”

To view a road map detailing rules, regulations, and procedures for attending Wheeling Nailers home games, click here.

