Wheeling, W, Va. (WTRF) – This is the first time that Wheeling will be participating in the playoffs in 6 years. The 7 game series begins on the road Friday night against the Fort Wayne Komets. The Nailers have had its struggles against Fort Wayne dropping the regular season finale on the road 5-0. It also lost to the Komets the game before at home 2-1. Home games are scheduled for the 27th, 29th, and 30th. There will be more to share from Derek Army and the Nailers on Tuesday.
