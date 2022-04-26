Wheeling, W, Va. (WTRF) – Wheeling has really flipped the script so far in this postseason. The team was 3-7 against the Komets in the regular season.

“I’d love to say…I drew up; oh, we’re going to win 2 games. I didn’t. You know, it’s just take it one game, one shift, one period at a time and see what happens and it’s nice to have the lead but I expect a heavy push from them,” Head Coach Derek Army said.

Wheeling shutout Fort Wayne in Game 1. It trailed 1-0 in the second game but defenseman Dylan McPherson notched the first goal that changed momentum in the Nailers favor. With a 2-0 lead, he’s very eager to come back to WesBanco.

“It’s going to be a little different coming home and playing in front of our building. They had a pretty packed barn so the energy and the noise was pretty big in there. I think it’s going to be a little bit different coming back to Banco but it’ll definitely be good for us,” Defenseman Dylan MacPherson said.

Coach Army played on the 2015-16 Nailers team that lost in the ECHL Championship. He wants to be sure his team doesn’t get complacent despite having the series lead.

“I think part of that was maybe what we were at fault for the ’16 team is we looked ahead. We can’t do that. We just got to approach it, let’s be ready for the first shift against Fort Wayne because they’re going to be coming hard and they’re a really good hockey team,” Army said.

“Dial it in to the first shift (and) you’re next shift. You’re only as good as the first shift and just being ready for that and not thinking about the future and just control what you can control and you should be alright,” Cockrell said.